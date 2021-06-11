Jordan Henderson, Raheem Sterling and Kevin Sinfield have been named on the Queen’s birthday honours list, alongside Roy Hodgson and Sue Barker.

England football internationals Henderson and Sterling, who are both in Gareth Southgate’s squad for this summer’s Euro 2020 championship, have been awarded MBEs.

Liverpool captain and midfielder Henderson receives his award for his services to charity, while Manchester City winger Sterling is honoured for his services to racial equality.

Former England coach Hodgson, who left his role as Crystal Palace manager last month, receives a CBE for his services to football, at the age of 73.

Meanwhile, an OBE has been awarded to Sinfield – a former player at Leeds Rhinos and the team’s current director of sport – for his services to rugby league and charitable fundraising.

The 40-year-old ran seven marathons in seven days in December to raise money for the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

Former tennis player Barker, who won a Grand Slam title at the 1976 French Open, is also awarded a CBE for her services to broadcasting and charity. The honour will sit alongside her MBE (2000) and OBE (2016).