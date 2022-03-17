Jonathan Danty and Henry Slade set for key centres battle in France vs England

England will look to finish a disappointing Six Nations on a high when they face France in Paris on Saturday.

Among the key battles that will shape the contest is the midfield collision between Jonathan Danty and Henry Slade – two very different yet equally effective inside centres.

Here we examine the rivals as they prepare to lock horns.

Jonathan Danty – La Rochelle

Position: Centre

Age: 29

Caps: 15

Debut: v Italy, 2016

Height: 5’9”

Weight: 16st 8lbs

Points: 10 (Tries 2)

A wrecking ball in the French midfield, Danty is hugely effective off first phase and a go-to carrier for the Grand Slam hopefuls.

His squat and powerful frame makes him hard to put down, while in contact his leg drive enables him to squeeze out extra yards.

But his imposing physicality is also accompanied by clever footwork and good hands, making him more than just a battering ram.

First capped in 2016, Danty fell out of favour and had to wait four years to make his international comeback. Now he is a major threat at inside centre and how England handle him will be key to the outcome on Saturday.

Henry Slade – Exeter

Position: Centre

Age: 29

Caps: 47

Debut: v France, 2015

Height: 6’3”

Weight: 15st 2lbs

Points: 39 (Tries 7, conversions 2)

A very different player to Danty who finds himself playing at 12 as England continue their long search for an alternative to the rampaging Manu Tuilagi.

More comfortable at 13 where his skill set finds its natural home, Slade has begun to fulfil his international potential after being given a more influential role by Eddie Jones.

Benefiting from the absence of Owen Farrell, the Exeter playmaker is able to use his distribution, vision and kicking game to provide assistance to Marcus Smith at fly-half.

Excellent at putting team-mates into space, but also a running threat himself.