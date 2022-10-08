Jump to content

Marco Fu delights big home crowd with maximum in Hong Kong Masters

The 44-year-old’s feat draw a roar of approval at the Hong Kong Coliseum.

Pa Sport Staff
Saturday 08 October 2022 10:47
Marco Fu produced a maximum in Hong Kong (PA)
Home favourite Marco Fu compiled a maximum break in the deciding frame to sink John Higgins and reach the final of the Hong Kong Masters.

The 44-year-old’s feat draw a roar of approval at the Hong Kong Coliseum, which has seen record crowds of more than 5,000 throughout the tournament.

It continued a remarkable resurgence for Fu, who underwent eye surgery in 2017 then spent almost two years off the tour due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A three-time ranking tournament winner and former World Championship semi-finalist, Fu had beaten Mark Selby 5-2 in the opening round of the eight-player invitational event.

Higgins started with a century and also led 3-1 and 4-2 before Fu clawed his way back to parity by winning the eighth frame.

A second century took the Scot one frame from victory but Fu levelled with a break of 72 before holding his nerve to wrap up his victory in style.

