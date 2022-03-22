Huddersfield half-back Will Pryce banned for 10 games for dangerous throw
The 19-year-old stand-off was sent off for a challenge on Hull winger Connor Wynne.
Huddersfield half-back Will Pryce has been banned for 10 matches for a dangerous throw in the Giants’ Super League defeat at Hull on Sunday.
The 19-year-old stand-off was sent off for the challenge on Hull’s Connor Wynne in the second half of the 14-6 loss at the MKM Stadium.
Pryce lifted Wynne off the ground in a tackle that saw the Hull winger dumped on his shoulders, sparking a melee involving numerous players from both sides.
Pryce had been charged with a Grade F offence – the most serious – by the Rugby Football League and was found guilty following an independent disciplinary hearing on Tuesday.
He faced a minimum eight-game ban but his final punishment also takes into account a previous dangerous throw offence in an academy match against Bradford last year.
Meanwhile, Wigan’s Kaide Ellis failed in his bid to reduce a five-match suspension imposed last week for throwing punches during his side’s recent defeat at Catalans Dragons.
The prop had appealed against the severity of the punishment after he was sent off for fighting along with the Dragons’ Jordan Dezaria.
