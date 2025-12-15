Cameron Menzies punches table in frustration after defeat to Charlie Manby

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cameron Menzies saw red and punched the table in frustration following his 3-2 defeat to Charlie Manby in the first round of the World Darts Championship.

Scot Menzies led twice in the game as he took the opening set before going 2-1 up, but the 20-year-old from Huddersfield fought back to take it into a deciding set before he finally pinned double four, after both players missed several darts at double.

Manby went off to celebrate while Menzies was unable to hide his frustration on the stage and went on to punch the underside of the table three times, causing the water bottles to fall off which was greeted with boos from the crowd.

Menzies was visibly upset while congratulating his opponent and went on to hold his hands up and apologise to the crowd before walking off stage.

It is the second time in as many years that Menzies has been knocked out of the first round at Alexandra Palace after he broke down in his tears during and following his exit to Leonard Gates last December.

Sky Sports commentator Glen Durrant believed Menzies would regret his decision to punch the table for the rest of his life.

He said: “It wasn’t the ending we all want to see. For Cameron Menzies, I think he will regret that for the rest of his life, it wasn’t a good watch.”