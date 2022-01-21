James Milner thinks Diogo Jota is plane brilliant – Friday’s sporting social
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 21.
Football
Liverpool’s appropriately named airline following their victory over Arsenal was not lost on James Milner
Hugo Lloris stuck with Spurs.
Jamie Vardy continued his comeback.
Vincent Kompany was a happy man.
Boxing
Tyson Fury and friends trained hard.
Rugby Union
Former Wales and British and Irish Lions hooker Richard Hibbard called it a day.
Tennis
Aryna Sabalenka finally hit the target.
Snooker
Shaun Murphy made an ambitious pitch for ranking points.
