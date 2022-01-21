James Milner thinks Diogo Jota is plane brilliant – Friday’s sporting social

Hugo Lloris committed his future to Tottenham.

Pa Sport Staff
Friday 21 January 2022 18:07
Diogo Jota scored twice against Arsenal on Thursday night (Adam Davy/PA)
(PA Wire)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 21.

Football

Liverpool’s appropriately named airline following their victory over Arsenal was not lost on James Milner

Hugo Lloris stuck with Spurs.

Jamie Vardy continued his comeback.

Vincent Kompany was a happy man.

Boxing

Tyson Fury and friends trained hard.

Rugby Union

Former Wales and British and Irish Lions hooker Richard Hibbard called it a day.

Tennis

Aryna Sabalenka finally hit the target.

Snooker

Shaun Murphy made an ambitious pitch for ranking points.

