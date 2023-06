Iain Henderson signs two-year contract extension with Irish Rugby Football Union

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ireland lock Iain Henderson has signed a two-year contract extension with the Irish Rugby Football Union.

The IRFU said that the 31-year-old Henderson’s deal will keep him at Ulster until the end of the 2024-25 campaign.

He has won 71 caps and was part of last season’s Guinness Six Nations Grand Slam campaign following previous title successes in 2014, 2015 and 2018.

“Iain has developed into an important leader within both the Ireland and Ulster environments, and we are delighted to have ensured that he continues his career in Ireland,” IRFU performance director David Nucifora told www.irishrugby.ie.

“I have no doubt that he will continue to add positively to both environments in the months and years to come.”