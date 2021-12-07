Ashes fever and Ian Poulter gets in Christmas spirit – Tuesday’s sporting social

Cristiano Ronaldo felt proud and Richarlison delighted fans.

Pa Sport Staff
Tuesday 07 December 2021 18:37
Ian Poulter put his Christmas decorations up (Anthony Behar/PA)
(PA Wire)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 7.

Football

Cristiano Ronaldo felt proud.

Tomas Soucek savoured a special connection with West Ham’s fans.

Richarlison delighted Everton supporters.

Leeds marked 24 years since the death of Billy Bremner.

Just the 27 years since David Beckham’s first goal for Manchester United

Cesc Fabregas sought fitness feedback.

John Terry celebrated his birthday.

Cricket

Joe Root made a promise.

Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler were raring to go.

Sam Curran wished his team-mates luck.

What a catch!

Golf

Christmas arrived in the Poulter household.

Formula One

McLaren added some colour ahead of the season-ending race in Abu Dhabi.

Happy 37th birthday to Robert Kubica.

