Ashes fever and Ian Poulter gets in Christmas spirit – Tuesday’s sporting social
Cristiano Ronaldo felt proud and Richarlison delighted fans.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 7.
Football
Cristiano Ronaldo felt proud.
Tomas Soucek savoured a special connection with West Ham’s fans.
Richarlison delighted Everton supporters.
Leeds marked 24 years since the death of Billy Bremner.
Just the 27 years since David Beckham’s first goal for Manchester United
Cesc Fabregas sought fitness feedback.
John Terry celebrated his birthday.
Cricket
Joe Root made a promise.
Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler were raring to go.
Sam Curran wished his team-mates luck.
What a catch!
Golf
Christmas arrived in the Poulter household.
Formula One
McLaren added some colour ahead of the season-ending race in Abu Dhabi.
Happy 37th birthday to Robert Kubica.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.