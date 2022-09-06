Gary Neville got talking, busy day for Ian Wright – Tuesday’s sporting social
We look at some of the best examples on social from 6 September
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here are some of the best examples from September 6.
Football
Greg James hailed Leeds fans’ musical skills.
Gary Neville got talking.
Happy place, happy place, Turf Moor.
Old school!
Busy day for Ian Wright.
So busy he made a typo…
Suresh Raina hung up his bat.
A big day for Lauren Bell.
Boxing
For the avoidance of doubt, Tyson Fury was serious.
Frank Bruno wants it to happen.
Gennady Golovkin was counting down.
Tennis
Petra Kvitova said goodbye to the US Open.
Golf
Tyrrell Hatton and Jon Rahm were excited for Wentworth Week.
Formula One
Mirror, no signal, manoeuvre.
Ferrari went yellow.
