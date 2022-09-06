Jump to content
Gary Neville got talking, busy day for Ian Wright – Tuesday’s sporting social

We look at some of the best examples on social from 6 September

Pa Sport Staff
Tuesday 06 September 2022 18:43
Gary Neville introduced The Overlap Fan Debate Xtra (John Walton/PA)
(PA Wire)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here are some of the best examples from September 6.

Football

Greg James hailed Leeds fans’ musical skills.

Gary Neville got talking.

Happy place, happy place, Turf Moor.

Old school!

Busy day for Ian Wright.

So busy he made a typo…

Suresh Raina hung up his bat.

A big day for Lauren Bell.

Boxing

For the avoidance of doubt, Tyson Fury was serious.

Frank Bruno wants it to happen.

Gennady Golovkin was counting down.

Tennis

Petra Kvitova said goodbye to the US Open.

Golf

Tyrrell Hatton and Jon Rahm were excited for Wentworth Week.

Formula One

Mirror, no signal, manoeuvre.

Ferrari went yellow.

