Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Tributes have flooded in for a professional ice hockey player who was killed in a “freak accident” after his neck was cut by a blade during a match in Sheffield.

Adam Johnson, 29, died after suffering a catastrophic injury during a Challenge Cup match between Nottingham Panthers and Sheffield Steelers on Saturday night.

The Minnesota-born Johnson was treated at the scene by two ambulances and a critical care paramedic before being rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Around 8,000 people had been in attendance at the Utilita Arena Sheffield, many of whom were children. They were asked to leave the arena while Mr Johnson was being treated, but to remain in their cars to ensure the ambulance could have easy access.

Tributes have started pouring in for the ice hockey star, with his mother Kari saying in a post on Facebook: “I lost half of my heart tonight. Love you always Munch.”

In a statement, Nottingham Panthers said they were “truly devastated to announce that Adam Johnson has tragically passed away following a freak accident at the game in Sheffield last night”.

The club added: “The Panthers would like to send our thoughts and condolences to Adam’s family, his partner, and all his friends at this extremely difficult time.

“Everyone at the club including players, staff, management and ownership are heartbroken at the news of Adam’s passing.

“Our thoughts are also with the fans and staff of both clubs, especially those who attended or were following the game, who will be devastated following today’s news.”

The club described Mr Johnson, “our number 47”, as “not only an outstanding ice hockey player but also a great teammate and an incredible person with his whole life ahead of him”.

They also thanked all those who rushed to help “in the most testing of circumstances” and asked for privacy for his family and friends.

The talented ice hockey player died in hospital (PA Archive)

A Guardian journalist, Christian Bennett, who had been at the event said: “Two players blindsided each other, just bumped into each other.

“The Sheffield player clearly got knocked off his feet and his skate went up and slit [the other player’s] throat. It is one of the grimmest things I’ve ever seen at a sports event.”

The Elite Ice Hockey League said it was “heartbroken” over Mr Johnson’s death. In light of the “deeply upsetting” news, all games scheduled to take place on Sunday were postponed.

“The thoughts and condolences of everyone connected with the EIHL are with Adam’s family, friends and teammates at this incredibly sad and difficult time. We would also ask everyone to respect the privacy of Adam’s family at this time,” a spokesperson said.

Players and staff observe a minute silence in memory of Adam Johnson ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match at Hillsborough (PA)

“Many of us will have found Saturday’s events very distressing. Please take care of yourselves, and each other.”

Prior to moving to England, Mr Johnson had played for the Pittsburgh Penguins, Malmö Redhawks in Sweden and Augsburger Panther in Germany.

In a statement, the National Hockey League said: “The National Hockey League family mourns the passing of former Pittsburgh Penguin Adam Johnson. Our prayers and deepest condolences go to his family, friends and teammates.”

The 29-year-old went on to play in the American Hockey League for the Ontario Reign and in Germany for the Augsburger Panther before agreeing to join Nottingham for the 2023-24 campaign.