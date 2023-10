Ice hockey player dies after suffering ‘freak accident’ during match

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ice hockey player Adam Johnson has died following a “freak accident” during a Nottingham Panthers match against Sheffield Steelers on Saturday night.

The Panthers said the club was “devastated” and “heartbroken” after Johnson suffered a serious injury at Utilita Arena Sheffield.

The match was abandoned due to a “major medical emergency”, which was the result of a mid-game collision.

The BBC reported that Johnson, a 29-year-old American, suffered a cut to his neck from an ice hockey blade.

Paramedics attended to Johnson while players formed a ring around him and screens were put up around him.

He was taken to Yorkshire hospital but Nottingham Panthers confirmed he had passed away in a statement on Sunday morning.

“The club will dearly miss him and will never ever forget him," the statement added.

"Adam, our number 47, was not only an outstanding ice hockey player, but also a great team-mate and an incredible person with his whole life ahead of him.

"The Panthers would like to send our thoughts and condolences to Adam’s family, his partner, and all his friends at this extremely difficult time.

"Everyone at the club including players, staff, management and ownership are heartbroken at the news of Adam’s passing."

Minnesota-born Johnson played for Pittsburg Penguins in the National Hockey League before spending the 2020-21 season in Sweden with the Malmo Redhawks.

Johnson went on to play in Canada for the Ontario Reign and in Germany for the Augsburger Panther before agreeing to join Nottingham for the 2023-24 campaign.

Sunday’s three Elite League games in Belfast, Fife and Guildford have been postponed following Johnson’s death.

“The Elite Ice Hockey League is heartbroken to confirm that Nottingham Panthers forward Adam Johnson sadly passed away following a freak accident in Saturday’s game between Sheffield Steelers and Nottingham Panthers,” read a league statement.

“In light of this deeply upsetting news, the Elite League has postponed all games scheduled to take place on Sunday October 29, 2023.

“The thoughts and condolences of everyone connected with the EIHL are with Adam’s family, friends and teammates at this incredibly sad and difficult time.”

Sheffield said in their own statement: “Everyone at the Steelers send their condolences to Adam Johnson’s partner, family & teammates.”

Includes reporting from PA