The sporting weekend in pictures
It was another action-packed two days in the sporting world.
Carlos Alcaraz claimed his first French Open title with a five-set victory over Alexander Zverev at Roland Garros, with Iga Swiatek earning her fourth crown in five years.
Max Verstappen won a thrilling Canadian Grand Prix, while Wigan won a record-extending 21st Challenge Cup title with an 18-8 win over Warrington at Wembley.
Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the best pictures from this weekend’s sporting action.