The sporting weekend in pictures

It was another action-packed two days in the sporting world.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 10 June 2024 05:00
Carlos Alcaraz won a first French Open title on Sunday (Jean-Francois Badias/AP)
Carlos Alcaraz claimed his first French Open title with a five-set victory over Alexander Zverev at Roland Garros, with Iga Swiatek earning her fourth crown in five years.

Max Verstappen won a thrilling Canadian Grand Prix, while Wigan won a record-extending 21st Challenge Cup title with an 18-8 win over Warrington at Wembley.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the best pictures from this weekend’s sporting action.

