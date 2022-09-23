The Special One meets Stormzy – Friday’s sporting social
Jose Mourinho enjoyed some time away from the football pitch.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 23.
Football
Jose Mourinho made a cameo with Stormzy.
Bukayo Saka celebrated a special award.
Jack Grealish accepted Graham Souness’ offer of a night out – with one cheeky condition.
Marcus Rashford kept busy during the international break.
Ian Wright and Arsenal celebrated an anniversary.
Belgium’s goalscorers revelled in victory over Wales.
And had a new away kit to enjoy.
Belgian police, meanwhile, praised visiting Wales fans for leaving Brussels as they found it.
Happy birthday!
Tennis
Roger Federer prepared in style for his final professional match.
American football
Rookie George Pickens announced himself to Pittsburgh.
Athletics
Usain Bolt went for a run
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.