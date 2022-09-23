The Special One meets Stormzy – Friday’s sporting social

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 23.

Football

Jose Mourinho made a cameo with Stormzy.

Bukayo Saka celebrated a special award.

Jack Grealish accepted Graham Souness’ offer of a night out – with one cheeky condition.

Marcus Rashford kept busy during the international break.

Ian Wright and Arsenal celebrated an anniversary.

Belgium’s goalscorers revelled in victory over Wales.

And had a new away kit to enjoy.

Belgian police, meanwhile, praised visiting Wales fans for leaving Brussels as they found it.

Happy birthday!

Tennis

Roger Federer prepared in style for his final professional match.

American football

Rookie George Pickens announced himself to Pittsburgh.

Athletics

Usain Bolt went for a run