England celebrate victory in their World Cup opener – Monday’s sporting social

Jack Grealish delivered on a promise to his biggest fan.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 21 November 2022 17:54
Comments
England won their opening World Cup game (Martin Rickett/PA)
England won their opening World Cup game (Martin Rickett/PA)
(PA Wire)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 21.

Football

England celebrated an impressive start to their World Cup campaign.

And their performance against Iran drew plenty of plaudits.

And Bristol Rovers got cheeky.

Let’s not get too carried away but…It’s Coming Home for Christmas!

Jack Grealish delivered on a promise to his biggest fan.

Antony was preparing with Brazil.

But Roberto Firmino was getting away from it all.

Cricket

A reunion for some of England’s World Cup winners.

Tennis

Another trophy for Novak Djokovic.

Formula One

Daniel Ricciardo said goodbye to McLaren.

Lando Norris sent the Three Lions a message in Qatar.

Mick Schumacher vowed to come back stronger.

Gymnastics

Simone Biles had a photoshoot with her fiancé Jonathan Owens.

Golf

Ian Poulter was enjoying some family time.

