Jamie Carragher mocks Gary Neville after rivals clash – Monday’s sporting social

We look at some of the best examples on social from March 6.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 06 March 2023 18:02
Jamie Carragher (left) mocked Gary Neville (Nick Potts/PA)
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 6.

Football

Jamie Carragher mocked Gary Neville.

Recommended

Marcus Rashford was desperate to make amends.

A season of shocks.

Chelsea were ready.

Southampton hailed goalscorer Carlos Alcaraz’s work rate.

A perfect hat-trick for Bunny Shaw.

The EFL and trophy sponsor Papa Johns offered an opportunity to armchair managers.

Gabriel Jesus was happy.

Cricket

A proud day for Rehan Ahmed.

Virat Kohli had his hands full.

Darts

Michael Van Gerwen was gutted.

Formula One

Max Verstappen was still celebrating.

As was Fernando Alonso.

Lando Norris was looking to the positives.

Recommended

History repeated itself.

