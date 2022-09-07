Horse scares Carragher and Chelsea sack Tuchel – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 7.

Football

Eyebrows were raised over Chelsea’s decision to sack Thomas Tuchel.

Reece James said goodbye.

Jamie Carragher got a fright.

Beth Mead was feeling grateful.

Georgia Stanway reflected on a job well done.

Tariq Lamptey was all set to represent Ghana.

Tennis

Caroline Garcia enjoyed an emotional night in New York.

Ons Jabeur met Andy Roddick.

Boxing

Anthony Joshua stayed on top of business.

Cricket

Kevin Pietersen and Jason Roy enjoyed their day on the golf course.