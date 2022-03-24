Tributes pour in as Jermain Defoe hangs up boots – Thursday’s sporting social
The former England striker called time on his career at the age of 39.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 24.
Football
Jermain Defoe called time on his career.
And tributes poured in.
Blow for Bukayo Saka.
Marcus Rashford is releasing his first children’s fiction book.
Rio Ferdinand was taking in some basketball.
John Stones caught up with Harry Maguire.
David Beckham was on set.
Sergio Aguero toasted his nomination a place in the Premier League Hall of Fame.
Barcelona remembered their revered former player and manager Johan Cruyff on the sixth anniversary of his death.
A successful night for Alex Greenwood and Manchester City.
Cricket
Alex Hartley celebrated a big England win.
And toasted Katherine Brunt.
Steve Smith is 8,000 not out.
Virat Kohli paid tribute to MS Dhoni.
Boxing
Tyson Fury had a new dance.
Josh Warrington gave Luke Ayling the gig.
Golf
Ian Poulter was preaching positivity.
