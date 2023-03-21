Jimmy White beats Judd Trump to reach last-16 in Leicester

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jimmy White claimed his first professional win over Judd Trump as he moved into the last-16 of the WST Classic in Leicester.

White, who turns 61 in May, coasted into a 3-0 lead then withstood a brief Trump comeback before wrapping up a 4-2 win.

In doing so, White matched his record set at the recent German Masters when he became the first player in his 60s to reach the last-16 of a ranking event since Eddie Charlton in 1992.

“I was really nervous, but it’s OK to be nervous because it means you’re alive at my age,” White told wst.tv.

“If you’re not a fan of Judd Trump you’re not a fan of snooker. The last five times we’ve played he’s beaten me, so this is a big win for me.”

White was due to make a swift return to action in Tuesday’s evening session against Pang Junxu, who whitewashed compatriot Si Jiahui.