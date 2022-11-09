Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Jimmy White qualifies for UK Championship in York

Former UK champion books his place in final stages.

Pa Sport Staff
Wednesday 09 November 2022 17:52
Jimmy White has made it to the televised stage in York (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Jimmy White has made it to the televised stage in York (Zac Goodwin/PA)
(PA Archive)

Jimmy White has continued his rich vein of form to qualify for the UK Championship at the age of 60.

White will head to York for this year’s UK Championship televised stage, which starts on Saturday, after beating Welshman Dominic Dale 6-1.

He reeled off four successive frames to defeat Dale after knocking out Stephen Maguire in the third qualifying round at Ponds Forge, Sheffield.

He dropped just five frames during four rounds of qualifying, beginning it with 6-0 successes against Victor Sarkis and Mitchell Mann.

Recommended

White won the UK title in 1992 and first took part in the event nine years earlier.

White tweeted: “Thanks for all the kind messages everyone. Onto York we go.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in