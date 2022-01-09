The Office inspires James Anderson interview – Sunday’s sporting social

The Furys did it in style and VAR was criticised.

Pa Sport Staff
Sunday 09 January 2022 18:01
James Anderson and Stuart Broad saved England (Jason O’Brien/PA)
James Anderson and Stuart Broad saved England (Jason O’Brien/PA)
(PA Wire)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 9.

Cricket

James Anderson had a laugh after saving the fourth Test.

Recommended

Former players gave their views on England’s battling display.

Stuart Broad enjoyed the fight.

[xdelx]

Jofra Archer loved what he saw.

At least one Australian was smiling.

A sunny start and some wildlife conservation work for KP.

Football

Becks returned home to a hero’s welcome.

[xdelx]

Harry Kane praised Morecambe after Spurs avoided an FA Cup upset.

Declan Rice was a happy man.

VAR was criticised.

Liverpool’s youngsters saw them through.

Lucy Bronze was thrilled to be back in action.

Joey Barton was settling down with a book.

Alan Smith took time to look back.

Tennis

Rafael Nadal and Simona Halep were back on the victory trail.

Boxing

The Fury boys were doing it in style.

Golf

Recommended

Sergio Garcia turned 42.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in