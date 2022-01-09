The Office inspires James Anderson interview – Sunday’s sporting social
The Furys did it in style and VAR was criticised.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 9.
Cricket
James Anderson had a laugh after saving the fourth Test.
Former players gave their views on England’s battling display.
Stuart Broad enjoyed the fight.
Jofra Archer loved what he saw.
At least one Australian was smiling.
A sunny start and some wildlife conservation work for KP.
Football
Becks returned home to a hero’s welcome.
Harry Kane praised Morecambe after Spurs avoided an FA Cup upset.
Declan Rice was a happy man.
VAR was criticised.
Liverpool’s youngsters saw them through.
Lucy Bronze was thrilled to be back in action.
Joey Barton was settling down with a book.
Alan Smith took time to look back.
Tennis
Rafael Nadal and Simona Halep were back on the victory trail.
Boxing
The Fury boys were doing it in style.
Golf
Sergio Garcia turned 42.
