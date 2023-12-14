There was a moment during the premier screening of a new documentary called Alpine Run Project that had the entire audience chuckling. The film is about a dozen youngsters from inner-city Britain who this August competed in the Ultra Trail Mont Blanc (UTMB), a race notorious for its scale and difficulty. The director had given a GoPro camera to Courtney, an 18-year-old who, before she put on her running shoes and took to the paths circumnavigating Europe’s tallest peak, had never before been out of Stockport.

“S***, it’s effin hard work uphill,” she pants as she toils up a mountain path. “Surely to God, we’ve got to be coming down soon.”

At which point the film cuts to her hurtling down some vertiginous scree.