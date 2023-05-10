The GoPro Hero 11 series has just had a major price drop

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

GoPro makes some of the smoothest and hardiest action cameras on the market, with its Hero line-up consistently featuring in our camera coverage. But GoPro’s snappers aren’t cheap.

The company raised its prices during the pandemic, with the flagship GoPro Hero 11 Black and the popular Hero 11 Black Mini rocketing up by £100. Now, those prices are finally coming back down again.

The brand has just announced that every single GoPro camera (besides the GoPro Max dual-lens) will be coming back down to their pre-pandemic prices at GoPro and third-party retailers, including Amazon. It also announced that it will be slicing the GoPro subscription in half (was £49.99, now £24.99, Gopro.com) for the first 12 months of a subscription.

If you’ve been waiting for the perfect time to grab a GoPro camera, now is the time. These are all of the GoPro action cameras currently discounted and what you need to know about them.

GoPro Hero 11: Was £499.99, now £399.99, Gopro.com

(GoPro )

The GoPro Hero 11 is GoPro’s flagship action camera. Launching last September, it features a larger image sensor that delivers an immersive, extra-large field of view with video stabilisation. It records at a cinematic 5.3K, 60FPS with 10-bit colour and being a GoPro product, it’s waterproof up to 10m. It also sends snaps directly to your phone, so you can instantly share vertical shots to social media.

GoPro Hero 11 mini: Was £399.99, now £299.99, Gopro.com

(GoPro )

If the flagship GoPro Hero 11 is still a little too pricey for your liking, the GoPro Hero 11 mini has also been discounted by £100. It only takes video, so bear that in mind. You get the same performance as with the flagship model, just in a smaller, lighter camera, weighing just 133g, with a simpler point and shoot design. It features video stabilisation tech and is waterproof up to 10m. Again, it uploads footage directly to your phone, so you can take vertical stills and upload them straight to social media.

GoPro Hero 11 creator edition: Was £699.99, now £599.99, Gopro.com

(GoPro )

For the ultimate creator, look no further than the GoPro Hero 11 creator edition. Ideal for all your recording needs, whether that’s vlogging, filmmaking or live streaming, it features 5.3K video recording, video stabilisation, enhanced audio and LED lighting. It even come with a Volta hand fgrip, a light mod, a media mod, an Enduro battery, tripod and carrying case. And now that it has been discounted by £100, the complete all-in-one camera set-up costs just shy of £600.

GoPro Hero 10: Was £449.99, now £349.99, Gopro.com

(GoPro)

If you don’t mind a slightly older model, the GoPro Hero 10 has also been reduced by £100. Nabbing the top spot in our round-up of the best action cameras of 2022, our writer said at the time that “the newest in the line-up of GoPros is undoubtedly its most powerful yet,” adding that the “all-new processor twinned with the new HyperSmooth 4.0 stabilisation system means you’re guaranteed GoPro’s most effective footage yet”. Design-wise, there’s little change, but the changes under the hood “make it a worthwhile addition and upgrade for many GoPro fans,” they said.

GoPro Hero 9: Was £349.99, now £249.99, Gopro.com

(GoPro)

Released in November 2020, the GoPro Hero 9 might be one of the older models available, but it still packs a punch, winning a spot in our round-up of the best vlogging cameras of 2022. “The 5K recording at 30fps delivers impeccable detail and flexibility in editing, while the best-in-class image stabilisation is dreamily smooth,” our writer said in their review. “And while the hero 9 might not have all the features to be the go-to camera for vloggers, it’s a highly capable secondary, and the only camera you should jump out of a plane with.”

