Harry Kane is ticking over as KP predicts showdown – Thursday’s sporting social

We take a look at some of the best examples of sportspeople on social media from September 22.

Pa Sport Staff
Thursday 22 September 2022 17:00
England’s Harry Kane during a training session (Simon Marper/PA)
England's Harry Kane during a training session (Simon Marper/PA)
(PA Wire)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 22.

Football

Harry Kane joined TikTok.

Gary Neville celebrated.

John McGinn got his goal.

Former Newcastle favourite Rob Lee recalled the day he was the new kid in Toon.

While Liverpool remembered the goal exploits of Robbie Fowler.

Spain’s top flight reminded everyone about the quality of a former Barcelona and Real Madrid player.

Motor Racing

AlphaTauri had some good news.

Tennis

Andy Murray enjoyed himself.

Roger Federer thanked Bjorn Borg.

And ‘Pistol’ Pete Sampras.

Rafael Nadal was ready.

What a shot!

Cricket

KP made a bold prediction.

Stuart Broad was out on the course.

David Warner made a fan’s day.

Special week for Kate Cross.

Sam Billings enjoyed Kent’s win.

