Jordan message for Bournemouth fans and new Mead deal – Friday’s sporting social

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 16.

Football

Michael B Jordan sent a message to Cherries fans.

Beth Mead signed a new deal at Arsenal.

Ian Wright sent his thoughts to injured Arsenal striker Vivianne Miedema.

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher were not happy with FIFA’s plans.

Charlie Austin was bidding a fond farewell to Brisbane.

Barry Douglas was on the comeback trail.

Cricket

Sydney Thunder were 15 all out.

The Thunder did not know what was to come.

David Gower has still got it.

Danni Wyatt holidayed.

Darts

Matthew Edgar had a laugh.

Golf

Ian Poulter was carting his son around.

Formula One

George Russell had time on his hands.