Rooney savours comeback and Zlatan’s last Mohican – Sunday’s sporting social

Premier League players were enjoying their winter break.

Pa Sport Staff
Sunday 30 January 2022 18:50
Wayne Rooney’s Derby nicked a late point against Birmingham
(PA Wire)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 30.

Football

R&R for TAA…

And Jordan Henderson

Zlatan was sporting a different look.

Luis Diaz signed for Liverpool.

And Jamie Carragher is expecting big things.

Cristiano Ronaldo was looking forward during some training.

Georginio Wijnaldum was preaching positivity.

Mohamed Salah and Egypt reached the last four.

Wayne Rooney was a happy man.

Happy birthdays!

Tennis

Rafael Nadal won a record-breaking 21st grand slam title at the Australian Open.

Cricket

Virat Kohli was getting philosophical.

KP was enjoying his cricket.

England Women drew their one-off Ashes Test against Australia.

Golf

Justin Rose was in contention.

