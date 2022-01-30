Rooney savours comeback and Zlatan’s last Mohican – Sunday’s sporting social
Premier League players were enjoying their winter break.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 30.
Football
R&R for TAA…
And Jordan Henderson
Zlatan was sporting a different look.
Luis Diaz signed for Liverpool.
And Jamie Carragher is expecting big things.
Cristiano Ronaldo was looking forward during some training.
Georginio Wijnaldum was preaching positivity.
Mohamed Salah and Egypt reached the last four.
Wayne Rooney was a happy man.
Happy birthdays!
Tennis
Rafael Nadal won a record-breaking 21st grand slam title at the Australian Open.
Cricket
Virat Kohli was getting philosophical.
KP was enjoying his cricket.
England Women drew their one-off Ashes Test against Australia.
Golf
Justin Rose was in contention.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies