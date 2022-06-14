England lauded for stunning run chase in Nottingham – Tuesday’s sporting social

Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes starred.

Pa Sport Staff
Tuesday 14 June 2022 18:18
Jonny Bairstow starred for England (Mike Egerton/PA)
Jonny Bairstow starred for England (Mike Egerton/PA)
(PA Wire)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 14.

Cricket

England pulled off an incredible run chase.

Recommended

KP was enjoying the high life.

Football

Twenty-one years ago….

Vincent Kompany was ready for his new challenge.

Neil Warnock wanted improvements from refs.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin kept it in the family.

[xdelx]

A well-earned break for Curtis Jones.

Wolves remembered Sir Jack.

England had a new fan.

Darts

Michael Van Gerwen was celebrating.

Golf

Rory McIlroy was ready for a big week in Boston.

Tennis

Serena was heading for Wimbledon.

[xdelx]

Athletics

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce was road-running.

American Football

Tom Brady had a new look.

Formula One

Jenson Button throwback.

Cycling

Chris Froome got caught speeding.

Swimming

Recommended

Duncan Scott put his health first.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in