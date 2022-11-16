World Cup preparations in Qatar continue – Wednesday’s sporting social
Kammy had that Saturdays feeling and celebrations continued for Jos Buttler.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 16.
Football
World Cup preparations continued.
Kammy had that Saturdays feeling.
Gary Cahill hung up his boots.
John Terry and Michy Batshuayi were among those to salute their former team-mate.
Micah Richards’ notes let him down – and Alan Shearer and Gary Lineker loved it.
Happy birthday to Bruno Guimaraes.
A proud day for Ian Wright.
Cricket
The celebrations continued for Jos Buttler.
Freddie Flintoff passed on his congratulations.
Isa Guha enjoyed the coast.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.