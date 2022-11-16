World Cup preparations in Qatar continue – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 16.

Football

World Cup preparations continued.

Kammy had that Saturdays feeling.

Gary Cahill hung up his boots.

John Terry and Michy Batshuayi were among those to salute their former team-mate.

Micah Richards’ notes let him down – and Alan Shearer and Gary Lineker loved it.

Happy birthday to Bruno Guimaraes.

A proud day for Ian Wright.

Cricket

The celebrations continued for Jos Buttler.

Freddie Flintoff passed on his congratulations.

Isa Guha enjoyed the coast.