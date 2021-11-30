Mbappe meets a superhero and Buttler ends quarantine – Tuesday’s sporting social
The best of the day’s social media posts from the sporting world
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from 30 November.
Football
A fifth anniversary for Gareth Southgate.
The plaudits poured in for Lionel Messi and Alexia Putellas.
But the debate raged on.
Kylian Mbappe met Spider-Man.
The winners celebrate at training.
Edinson Cavani is battling back from injury.
Tributes poured in for John Sillett.
West Ham rolled back the years.
Leicester bigged up Jamie Vardy.
Cricket
Rain hampered England’s Ashes preparations.
But it was still a good day for some of the squad.
Strike a pose, skip.
David Warner was looking forward to battle.
Sam Billings was pleased to be back preparing for the BBL.
Boxing
Carl Frampton took in some sporting action with his family.
Frank Bruno had a feeling of deja vu.
Darts
Michael van Gerwen met some fans in Newcastle.
Formula One
A hidden treasure.
Alpine made an important delivery.
Cycling
Geraint Thomas was out on his bike.
Golf
Tiger Woods was ready for his hosting duties.
