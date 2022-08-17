Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Waistcoat issue resolved for Judd Trump after suitcase drama in Germany

The world number two had to borrow Xiao Guodong’s waistcoat during Tuesday’s first-round win against Noppon Saengkham.

Pa Sport Staff
Wednesday 17 August 2022 23:33
Judd Trump won in Germany (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Judd Trump won in Germany (Zac Goodwin/PA)
(PA Wire)

Judd Trump was back in his own clothes and in impressive form as he beat Ashley Hugill at the European Masters in Germany.

The world number two had to borrow Xiao Guodong’s waistcoat during Tuesday’s first-round win against Noppon Saengkham after his suitcase did not arrive, having earlier had to go on an impromptu shopping trip in Furth to buy trousers, a shirt and shoes.

And Trump will be staying in Germany a little bit longer as he moved into the last 32 after beating Hugill 5-3 thanks to breaks of 118, 63, 54 and 81.

Shaun Murphy was on course for a maximum break during his 5-3 win over Zhang Anda.

Recommended

The 40-year-old potted 10 reds and 10 blacks in the sixth frame before falling out of position, but he still got the job done.

There were also wins for Kyren Wilson, Mark Williams, Barry Hawkins, Yan Bingtao and Rickey Walden.

China’s Yuan Sijun, who beat Mark Selby on Tuesday, went out to Welshman Jackson Page.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in