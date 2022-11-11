Lopetegui loves Led Zep and Enrique scoots in – Friday’s sporting social
Players prepared for Qatar but there was a slap in the face for Andy Murray.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 11.
Football
A Whole Lotta Love from Wolves’ new boss for one of the club’s most famous fans.
That’s one way to get to the press conference!
Harry Maguire and Marcus Rashford were ready for Qatar.
Steven Gerrard kept busy.
Aymeric Laporte made the Spain squad.
A great ending!
Cricket
Jos Buttler reflected.
Virat Kohli left Australia.
KP shared a story.
Bumble was on the coast.
Rugby union
Bright and early…
Tennis
Andy Murray had a shock.
Darts
Barney was on a journey.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.