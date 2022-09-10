On this day in 2016: Kadeena Cox wins medals in two sports at Paralympics
The 25-year-old from Leeds had also claimed T38 100m bronze on the athletics track.
Kadeena Cox won gold in the women’s C4/C5 500 metres time-trial to become the first Briton in 28 years to win medals in two sports at the same Paralympics.
The 25-year-old from Leeds, who had also claimed T38 100m bronze on the athletics track , emulated Isabel Barr’s success from 1988 in Seoul.
World champion Cox won gold in the velodrome in a world record of 35.716 seconds.
The event was factored in her favour, so her time was rounded down to 34.598secs, but she was quicker than everyone else regardless.
“A lot of people thought I wouldn’t be able to and there were moments when I doubted myself,” said Cox.
“But I absolutely dug in and gave it everything. I knew on my day I’d be goodenough to beat anyone and I’ve done it.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.