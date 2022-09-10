On this day in 2016: Kadeena Cox wins medals in two sports at Paralympics

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kadeena Cox won gold in the women’s C4/C5 500 metres time-trial to become the first Briton in 28 years to win medals in two sports at the same Paralympics.

The 25-year-old from Leeds, who had also claimed T38 100m bronze on the athletics track , emulated Isabel Barr’s success from 1988 in Seoul.

World champion Cox won gold in the velodrome in a world record of 35.716 seconds.

Kadeena Cox won Paralympic medals both in the Velodrome and on the athletics stadium (Andrew Matthews/PA) (PA Archive)

The event was factored in her favour, so her time was rounded down to 34.598secs, but she was quicker than everyone else regardless.

“A lot of people thought I wouldn’t be able to and there were moments when I doubted myself,” said Cox.

“But I absolutely dug in and gave it everything. I knew on my day I’d be goodenough to beat anyone and I’ve done it.”