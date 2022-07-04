Phillips thanks Leeds after sealing City switch – Monday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 4.

Football

Manchester City signed Kalvin Phillips.

Gabriel Jesus left City for Arsenal.

Alisson shared some holiday snaps.

Neil Warnock had his say.

Elton John unveiled Watford’s new kit.

Zlatan was on ice.

Ashley Young stayed at Villa.

Formula One

Carlos Sainz celebrated his first F1 victory.

Boxing

It’s fight week.