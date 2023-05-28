Katarina Johnson-Thompson finishes second on return to heptathlon in Gotzis

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Katarina Johnson-Thompson marked her competitive return to heptathlon with a second-place finish at the Hypomeeting in Gotzis, Austria.

Johnson-Thompson, in her first outing since winning gold at the Commonwealth Games in August last year, finished runner-up to American Anna Hall, who topped the podium with a personal-best 6,988 points.

However, the 30-year-old, who has endured an injury-hit past couple of years, recorded a tally of 6,556 points, marking the Liverpudlian’s best haul since winning the world title in 2019.

A throw of 13.92 metres represented a lifetime best in the shot put while her 1.89m high jump was her highest clearance in four years.

“I don’t think the score truly reflects where I am at but everything is going in the right direction and I can see a path back,” Johnson-Thompson said in quotes to the Guardian.

“Last year I was just asleep competitively. But now I feel super-motivated again because I know I can do better. I feel like I have blown the cobwebs off and I can truly attack.”

Fellow Briton Jade O’Dowda finished 10th in the two-day meet.