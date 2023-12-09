Running with Kevin Sinfield: Friendship, community and inspiration in 189 miles

Kevin Sinfield stood on the steps outside Buckingham Palace and in the falling darkness he was a beacon of light for those who held onto his every word. As he spoke, drained and overcome after completing his seventh ultra-marathon in seven days for motor neurone disease charities, he found the words for the enormity of the achievement: “You all know why we’re here,” he began. “The MND community is a beautiful community and it needs all of us to keep fighting.”

In the name of his great friend Rob Burrow, Sinfield and his team have again fought from the front. Compelled to take action after his former Leeds Rhinos teammate was diagnosed with MND in 2019, Sinfield’s latest endurance challenge is set to take his fundraising efforts past £9m. Yet their story of friendship has become so much more. Sinfield is inspired by the heart and spirit of a community and their strength and resilience in the fight against a disease that has no cure. Now he is finished, he thinks about the “beautiful moments” and interactions that fuelled his journey. He thinks about the hope they have given him, that a world that can be so devastating and cruel be that little bit better.