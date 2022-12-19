Argentina celebrate World Cup triumph – Monday’s sporting social

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 19.

Football

Argentina celebrated winning the World Cup.

Gary Neville loved the final.

Rio Ferdinand urged Kylian Mbappe to stay positive.

And was in awe of Messi.

Vivianne Miedema revealed bad news on the injury front but was still able to crack a joke.

Beth Mead showed her support.

Karim Benzema marked his 35th birthday by appearing to suggest that his international career with France is over.

Cricket

Rehan Ahmed’s five-wicket haul for England against Pakistan got people talking.

And Ahmed’s cameo as a ‘Nighthawk’ also did not go unnoticed.

Rugby Union

The Rugby Football Union confirmed the appointment of Steve Borthwick as England’s new head coach.

Golf

Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood got in the festive spirit.

Darts

James Wade had some family fun.