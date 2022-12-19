Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Argentina celebrate World Cup triumph – Monday’s sporting social

Rio Ferdinand urged Kylian Mbappe to stay positive.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 19 December 2022 18:02
Comments
Argentina celebrated their World Cup win (Martin Rickett/PA)
Argentina celebrated their World Cup win (Martin Rickett/PA)
(PA Wire)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 19.

Football

Argentina celebrated winning the World Cup.

Recommended

Gary Neville loved the final.

Rio Ferdinand urged Kylian Mbappe to stay positive.

And was in awe of Messi.

Vivianne Miedema revealed bad news on the injury front but was still able to crack a joke.

Beth Mead showed her support.

Karim Benzema marked his 35th birthday by appearing to suggest that his international career with France is over.

Cricket

Rehan Ahmed’s five-wicket haul for England against Pakistan got people talking.

And Ahmed’s cameo as a ‘Nighthawk’ also did not go unnoticed.

Rugby Union

The Rugby Football Union confirmed the appointment of Steve Borthwick as England’s new head coach.

Golf

Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood got in the festive spirit.

Darts

Recommended

James Wade had some family fun.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in