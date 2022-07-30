Laura Kenny and James Hall go for gold on day three of Commonwealth Games

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Laura Kenny aims for her first Commonwealth Games gold of 2022 while James Hall goes for the all-around title on Sunday.

Here, the PA news agency looks at what is to come on day three in Birmingham.

Hall’s hope

England’s James Hall is in action again on Sunday (Zac Goodwin/PA) (PA Wire)

James Hall will be hoping to land an elusive all-around gymnastics gold medal in the men’s all-around final at Arena Birmingham. Hall took silver behind the now-retired Nile Wilson on the Gold Coast in 2018 but finished qualifying in the top slot on Friday as England swept to team gold. Hall will face a stiff challenge from another team-mate, rising star Jake Jarman.

Points win prizes

England’s Laura Kenny, Josie Knight, Maddie Leech and Sophie Lewis won bronze on Friday (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)

Laura Kenny will be back in action at the Lee Valley VeloPark on Sunday as she goes for gold in the women’s points race. Kenny was part of the England team pursuit squad that took bronze on Friday and will also be riding the scratch race on Monday.

Sophie Unwin and pilot Georgia Holt will ride in the women’s tandem B time trial, and would dearly love a medal after being denied bronze despite finishing third in the sprint as only four teams started the event.

Peaty poised

Adam Peaty is the headline act as he goes for a three-peat in the men’s 100 metres breaststroke, having taken gold in his favoured event at Glasgow and on the Gold Coast four years ago. Peaty qualified fastest for the final on his return from injury. Elsewhere, England’s Lauren Cox and Scotland’s Katie Shanahan are in contention in the women’s 100m backstroke final.

Picture of the day

England’s Joaquin Bello and Tuvalu’s Ampex Isaac at Smithfield in the beach volleyball on Saturday (Isaac Parkin/PA). (PA Wire)

Social media moment

Day two highlights

Duncan Scott (right) is congratulated by Tom Dean after winning gold (David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)

Duncan Scott claimed revenge on Tom Dean by beating him to victory in the men’s 200 metres freestyle final. Scott, swimming for Scotland at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre, had missed out to Dean in the Olympic final in Tokyo last year but triumphed on Saturday night in a time of one minute 45.02 seconds, with Dean taking silver for England in 1:45.41. Dean led at halfway but Alloa swimmer Scott, who won four medals in total in Japan last summer, came roaring back to secure victory. Scott also claimed a bronze in the 400m individual medley.

England’s Ondine Achampong, Georgia-Mae Fenton, Claudia Fragapane, Alice Kinsella and Kelly Simm (left-right) celebrate winning gold (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

Ondine Achampong nailed her crucial final vault to land women’s team gymnastics gold for England on a night that could have spelled the swansong of Claudia Fragapane. In her first major multi-sports competition, 18-year-old Achampong held her nerve to score 14.15, enough to see off a surging Australian team. But it was Fragapane, a gymnast at the opposite end of her career, who brought the house down with a stirring floor routine that, whilst failing to land her a place in the individual final, proved a fitting send-off from her Commonwealth Games career as she claimed a fifth gold medal.