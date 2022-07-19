Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Laura Muir’s brave effort clinches 1500m bronze medal at World Championships

Muir added world bronze to her Olympic silver medal.

Nick Mashiter
Tuesday 19 July 2022 05:52
Great Britain’s Laura Muir claimed 1500m bronze on Monday. (Martin Rickett/PA)
Great Britain’s Laura Muir claimed 1500m bronze on Monday. (Martin Rickett/PA)
(PA Wire)

Laura Muir revealed she nearly missed the World Championships – after clinching a brilliant bronze.

The Scot claimed her first outdoor world medal after sealing third in the 1500m at Hayward Field on Monday night.

She clocked a season’s best of three minutes 55.28 seconds at Hayward Field on Monday evening to finish behind Kenya’s Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon and Ethiopia’s Gudaf Tsegay.

Muir added world bronze to her Olympic silver. (Martin Rickett/PA)
(PA Wire)

Yet Muir was on crutches in February after a stress reaction to her femur in her right leg and admitted it was touch and go she would even make it to Eugene.

Recommended

“It was the most significant injury I’ve ever had in my running career. For two months I couldn’t run,” she said, after adding to her Olympic silver medal from last year. “That was very, very frustrating, especially as I was going so well in January.

“With the champs being almost a month earlier than normal as well it meant I had about three months less time to prepare than normal. So not ideal. I just knew I had to have a lot of confidence in myself and my team that we would be able to get back that. We did it and we got that medal.

“I was diagnosed with a stress reaction of the femur start of February, that was two weeks on crutches. Then another six weeks of just in the pool, in the gym, alt-Gs, anti gravity treadmills, tiny runs on grass, slightly longer runs. We gradually got there.

“We were lucky we caught it early. We knew something wasn’t right. We got some advanced imaging. We found out what it was quite quickly. Had it been a fracture it would have been me out for a long, long time.

“It was lucky not was a stress response. Even so it was in an area of the bone where you do have to offload it a lot.”

In Oregon, Muir was involved in a breakaway with Kipyegon, Tsegay and Hirut Meshesha almost immediately as the race went out hard.

Meshesha was then dropped with over two laps to go as the medal-winning trio fought it out for their podium spots with Kipyegon taking the title.

“I’ve been fourth, fifth twice and sixth at the World Championships, I was so scared being third and someone was going to pass me,” said Muir.

“That’s what happened in London 2017, I was second and came fourth. I was like ‘this isn’t happening again’. I was going to give absolutely everything until I got to that line.

“Everything hurt. That last 100m my legs were just on fire. I felt like I couldn’t lift them, I was running in treacle. Everything was burning.

“But I knew if I got to the finish line it was going to stop. I was very, very tired when I did get to the line but that’s what you want to be, knowing you’ve given absolutely everything. If I’d got to the finish line, not given absolutely everything and lost I’d have been absolutely devastated.”

Muir was involved in a breakaway almost immediately. (Martin Rickett/PA)
(PA Wire)

Muir, 29, now turns her attention to the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham as she aims to complete her medal collection.

Recommended

She said: “One more, I’ve got the Commonwealths to get. I started in my running career wanted to run all six champs, I’ve done that, then make the final of all six, I’ve done that.

“Now I want to win a medal at all six. It’s five down one to go.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in