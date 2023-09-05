Leeds release prop Zane Tetevano to return to New Zealand after heart surgery

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Leeds have released forward Zane Tetevano from his contract as he continues his recovery from heart surgery, the Super League club have announced.

The New Zealand international suffered a stroke during a training session in May.

It was then discovered the 32-year-old had a hole in his heart which required surgery.

The Rhinos had initially hoped the prop would be able play again before the end of the season, but that has not proved possible.

With his contract due to expire later this year, the club have allowed Tetevano to leave early and return home to New Zealand.

Tetevano said: “I would like to thank everyone at the Rhinos for the support they have given me over the last three years.

“Especially I would like to thank all the staff at the Leeds General Infirmary who have looked after me so much since my stroke and heart operation.

“I will always remember my time in Leeds fondly, and I wish (coach) Rohan (Smith) and the team all the best for the rest of this season and the years ahead.”

Tetevano made 47 appearances and scored three tries after joining the club from Penrith Panthers in 2021.