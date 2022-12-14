Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Baby joy for White as Rooney hails Messi – Wednesday’s sporting social

Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne was back at work.

Pa Sport Staff
Wednesday 14 December 2022 18:33
England’s Ellen White announced some good news (Danny Lawson/PA)
England’s Ellen White announced some good news (Danny Lawson/PA)
(PA Wire)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 14.

Football

Ellen White had some good news.

Recommended

Lionel Messi’s magic got people talking.

Kevin De Bruyne returned to City training.

Happy birthday Chris Waddle.

And Michael Owen.

Pep Guardiola has still got it.

A man of many talents.

Rio rubbed shoulders with the stars.

Kammy promoted his TV show.

Tennis

Andy Murray takes on mum Judy

Cricket

Recommended

Stuart Broad made a prediction.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in