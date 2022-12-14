Baby joy for White as Rooney hails Messi – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 14.

Football

Ellen White had some good news.

Lionel Messi’s magic got people talking.

Kevin De Bruyne returned to City training.

Happy birthday Chris Waddle.

And Michael Owen.

Pep Guardiola has still got it.

A man of many talents.

Rio rubbed shoulders with the stars.

Kammy promoted his TV show.

Tennis

Andy Murray takes on mum Judy

Cricket

Stuart Broad made a prediction.