Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The sporting weekend in pictures

Lewis Hamilton claimed his best result of the season and Great Britain grabbed a relay bronze medal.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 25 July 2022 05:00
Lewis Hamilton secured his best finish of the season with second at the French Grand Prix (Manu Fernandez/AP)
Lewis Hamilton secured his best finish of the season with second at the French Grand Prix (Manu Fernandez/AP)
(AP)

Lewis Hamilton claimed his best result of the season at the French Grand Prix – and then said he is ready to extend his Formula One career.

In his 300th race, Hamilton started fourth and finished second as Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc crashed out from the lead to hand Max Verstappen another victory.

Great Britain clinched a surprise bronze in the men’s 4x100m relay at the World Championships thanks to Jona Efoloko, Zharnel Hughes, Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake and Reece Prescod.

However, Dina Asher-Smith faces a race against time to be fit for the Commonwealth Games after the 26-year-old, who won 200m bronze on Thursday, pulled up with an injury in the women’s 4x100m on Saturday.

New England captain Jos Buttler’s hopes of overseeing a first white-ball series victory since taking over from Eoin Morgan were scuppered due to rain at Headingley.

Recommended

Here, the PA news agency looks back at an action-packed sporting weekend in pictures.

New Manchester City signing Erling Haaland scored on his first appearance for the club in a friendly against Bayern Munich in the United States (Morry Gash/AP)
(AP)
Reece Prescod helped Great Britain to a surprise bronze medal in the 4x100m relay at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon (Martin Rickett/PA)
(PA Wire)
England’s Jason Roy during the rained-off third One-Day International match against South Africa at Headingley (Tim Goode/PA)
(PA Wire)
Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes team-mate George Russell finished second and third at the French Grand Prix (Manu Fernandez/AP)
(AP)
Dina Asher-Smith (centre) faces a race to be fit for the Commonwealth Games after an injury in the relay at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon (Martin Rickett/PA)
(PA Wire)
Denmark’s Jonas Vingegaard won the Tour de France (Yoan Valat/AP)
(AP)
Brazil’s Elaine Martins in action during the women’s long jump at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon (Martin Rickett/PA)
(PA Wire)
Eve Perisset’s extra-time penalty beat Holland to set up a Euro 2022 semi-final for France against Germany (Mike Egerton/PA)
(PA Wire)
Scotland’s Richie Ramsay won his first tournament for six years with victory at the DP World Tour’s Cazoo Open at Hillside in Southport (Peter Byrne/PA)
(PA Wire)

Recommended

Liverpool’s Paddy Pimblett spoke out about mental health issues after revealing that just hours before his Ultimate Fighting Championship outing in London he learned a friend had taken his own life (Adam Davy/PA)
(PA Wire)
Everton fans staged a protest outside Goodison Park to complain about leadership issues within the club (Peter Byrne/PA)
(PA Wire)

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in