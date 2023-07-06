Jump to content

Wood’s express pace and Azpi’s Chelsea goodbye – Thursday’s sporting social

Liam Broady enjoyed his Wimbledon win.

Pa Sport Staff
Thursday 06 July 2023 18:27
Mark Wood took five wickets for England (Danny Lawson/PA)
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 6.

Football

Cesar Azpilicueta left ‘home’.

Dog’s life for Bernardo Silva.

Mohamed Salah was taking a dip in the sea.

Raheem Sterling was hard at work.

Marcus Rashford enjoyed his holidays.

Millwall players paid tribute to club owner John Berylson.

Cricket

Mark Wood was back with a bang.

Mitch Marsh was as well.

AB de Villiers was impressed with England…

…for the most part

Golfers Min Woo Lee and Daniel Hiller were enjoying Headingley.

Tennis

Liam Broady enjoyed his big win.

Boxing

AJ versus Whyte was announced.

Gymnastics

Simone Biles was excited to get back into action.

Cycling

Geraint Thomas was unimpressed by the weather in the Pyrenees.

