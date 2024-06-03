Rob Burrow’s devoted wife Lindsey pays emotional tribute to ‘inspirational’ husband

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The family of Rob Burrow paid an emotional tribute to a “true inspiration” after the former England and Leeds Rhinos player died at the age of 41 after a lengthy battle with motor neurone disease.

Burrow became a “beacon of hope” for the MND community as he raised millions of pounds alongside former teammate Kevin Sinfield following his diagnosis in 2019.

His story reached a wider audience after featuring in the BBC documentary, ‘Rob Burrow - My Year with MND’, which showed how wife Lindsey cared for her husband while raising their three children, Macy, Maya and Jackson.

Wife Lindsey cared for her husband Rob during his four-and-a-half year battle with MND ( Getty Images )

Lindsey and Rob met when they were 15 and she stayed by his side even as her husband urged her to “find someone else” following his diagnosis, with her determination and devotion touching the hearts of the public.

The groundbreaking of the Rob Burrow Centre for MND at Seacroft Hospital will go ahead as planned on Monday at the request of the Burrow family.

A statement released on Sunday night said: "It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of our beloved son, husband, father, brother and friend.

"Rob has always been a true inspiration throughout his life whether that was on the rugby league field or during his battle with MND. He never allowed others to define what he could achieve and believed in his own ability to do more.

"The outpouring of love and support that Rob and the whole Burrow family have received over the last four and a half years meant so much to Rob.

"In particular, the rugby league family and MND community have rallied around Rob to inspire him, thank you for your support. For those who knew Rob throughout his life, his determination and spirit in the face of MND over the last four and a half years came as no surprise.

"Rob never accepted that he couldn’t do something. He just found his way of doing it better than anyone else. He will continue to inspire us all every day. In a world full of adversity, we must dare to dream.”

( Getty Images )

Burrow’s parents Irene and Geoff were at the groundbreaking ceremony on Monday and said he “wanted it to go on” and “will be watching” as work on the Rob Burrow Centre for MND got underway.

The Prince of Wales described Burrow as a “legend of rugby league” who had a “huge heart” as he led tributes, with former teammate Sinfield remembering a “great man and wonderful friend”.

“Today was the day that I hoped would never come,” Sinfield wrote on social media.

“The world has lost a great man and a wonderful friend to so many. You fought so bravely until the end and became a beacon of hope and inspiration, not only for the MND community but for all those who saw and heard your story.

“My love and thoughts go to your beautiful family, Lindsey, Macy, Maya and Jackson, to your parents Geoff and Irene, sisters Joanne and Claire and your wider family and friends.

“You will continue to inspire me every single day. I have lost a dear friend and will never forget the special times we shared both on and off the pitch.

“I would always say that you were pound for pound the toughest player I ever played alongside, however, since your diagnosis, you were the toughest and bravest man I have ever met.

“The last four and a half years you showed the world what living and loving looked like and this was always done with the biggest smile on your face.”