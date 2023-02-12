Watch live as NFL fans arrive at the State Farm Stadium for Super Bowl 57

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

NFL fans are arriving at the State Farm Stadium ahead of Super Bowl 57.

The Philadelphia Eagles are set to face-off against the Kansas City Chiefs for the Vince Lombardi trophy in Glendale, Arizona.

From quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts, to offensive stars AJ Brown and Travis Kelce, there will be plenty of talent on show.

Pundits are expecting the key battle in this game to centre around Mahomes, Kelce and the pressure exerted from the Eagles defence.

Patrick Mahomes edged out Jalen Hurts for this season’s MVP award, but no quarterback has doubled up the most prestigious individual accolade in the sport with the Lombardi trophy since Kurt Warner in 1999.

This year also features a halftime performance from international music sensation Rihanna.

