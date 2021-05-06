Canelo Alvarez (left) and Billy Joe Saunders square off (Matchroom Boxing via YouTube)

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and Billy Joe Saunders will clash in a highly-anticipated super middleweight bout this Saturday, but before the pair trade punches, they will trade words at the pre-fight press conference this evening.

Britain’s Saunders is seeking to hand Canelo just the second defeat of his professional career – following the Mexican superstar’s decision loss to Floyd Mayweather in 2013 – and will hope his southpaw tendencies can contribute to an upset at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas this weekend. Saunders enters the main-event meeting with an undefeated record of 30-0 (14 KOs), compared to Canelo’s 55-1-2 (37 KOs).

Of the two draws on Canelo’s record, the most recent came in 2016 when the 30-year-old took on Gennadiy Golovkin for the first time. Many believed Golovkin should have been handed the victory that night, with Canelo’s points win in the rematch also proving controversial. Another controversy in the Mexican’s career was a failed drugs test in 2017 ahead of the second bout with Golovkin, an incident that Saunders appeared to reference in a heated face-off with Canelo this week. The opponents were separated as promoter Eddie Hearn watched on. Follow live updates from the Canelo vs Saunders pre-fight press conference below.