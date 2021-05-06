Canelo vs Saunders press conference LIVE: Latest updates ahead of super middleweight fight
Follow all the trash talk live as the opponents take to the mic before taking to the ring in a main-event meeting this Saturday
Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and Billy Joe Saunders will clash in a highly-anticipated super middleweight bout this Saturday, but before the pair trade punches, they will trade words at the pre-fight press conference this evening.
Britain’s Saunders is seeking to hand Canelo just the second defeat of his professional career – following the Mexican superstar’s decision loss to Floyd Mayweather in 2013 – and will hope his southpaw tendencies can contribute to an upset at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas this weekend. Saunders enters the main-event meeting with an undefeated record of 30-0 (14 KOs), compared to Canelo’s 55-1-2 (37 KOs).
Of the two draws on Canelo’s record, the most recent came in 2016 when the 30-year-old took on Gennadiy Golovkin for the first time. Many believed Golovkin should have been handed the victory that night, with Canelo’s points win in the rematch also proving controversial. Another controversy in the Mexican’s career was a failed drugs test in 2017 ahead of the second bout with Golovkin, an incident that Saunders appeared to reference in a heated face-off with Canelo this week. The opponents were separated as promoter Eddie Hearn watched on. Follow live updates from the Canelo vs Saunders pre-fight press conference below.
Canelo vs Saunders: Tyson Fury pipes up
Heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, a friend of Saunders’, seemed to be leading chants of “there’s only one Billy Joe Saunders” during the face-off.
Canelo vs Saunders: Billy Joe speaks
Saunders: “This is for all the gypsies back home, everyone in Britain and half the Mexicans.”
Canelo vs Saunders: Billy Joe speaks
Saunders: “He’s done brilliant things for boxing, he’s a good champ. I just think that he’s gonna be bumping into the wrong man on Saturday night. As long as I get treated fairly... I’m sure it’s all gonna be fair.”
Canelo vs Saunders: Billy Joe speaks
Saunders: “I’ve been boxing all my life, I’ve been dragged up on the gypsy camps. There’s no other reason for me to be here other than winning. Not fame. I don’t think we’ve had anyone come to win for a long time. The heart and soul, the IQ that I’ll bring to the ring on Saturday.”
Canelo vs Saunders: Alvarez speaks
Canelo: “I’ve been involved in a lot of big fights and this is just another day at the office. I come here to win.”
Canelo vs Saunders: Alvarez speaks
Canelo: “I’m not the same fighter from six, seven years ago. I’ll show that on Saturday.”
Canelo vs Saunders: Billy Joe’s father speaks
Billy Joe’s father and trainer Tommy is speaking now:
“We’re definitely gonna see something special.”
Canelo vs Saunders: Bruce Buffer on stage
Legendary ring announcer Bruce Buffer is previewing the main event right now.
