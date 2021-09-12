Italian Grand Prix LIVE: Latest updates from F1 race as Max Verstappen starts on pole
The Formula One Italian Grand Prix takes place at Monza this afternoon as title-race leader Max Verstappen looks to increase the gap to rival Lewis Hamilton from pole position.
Defending champion Hamilton will start fourth on the grid and trails Red Bull’s Verstappen by five points in the drivers’ standings, with the Dutch-Belgian having gained two points by coming second in Saturday’s sprint race. That contest was won by Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas, who will be replaced by George Russell next season, but the Finnish driver will in fact start at the back of the grid today after receiving a penalty for a power unit change.
Seven-time F1 champion Hamilton could only manage a fifth-placed finish in sprint qualifying, with Daniel Ricciardo third and McLaren teammate Lando Norris fourth. The pair will therefore start from second and third spot at Monza this afternoon, with Ricciardo on the front line. Last year’s Italian Grand Prix winner Pierre Gasly crashed out while entering the first chicane during the sprint and will line up 19th on the grid today.
Following Saturday’s event, Hamilton said: “You saw the pace of Red Bull – I don’t know if they are quicker than Valtteri, but it should be an easy win for [Verstappen]. They’ve got more pace, and from what I understand they bring upgrades to every race.”
Italian Grand Prix: Hamilton could make more history
Lewis Hamilton could once again overtake a record he currently shares with Michael Schumacher as they both have five wins at Monza.
It will be a tough feat for the Brit who starts in fourth, with Max Verstappen - in pole - expected to take the win.
But with Hamilton you never know so watch this space...
Italian Grand Prix: Gasly starting in pit lane
Pierre Gasly is starting in the pitlane this afternoon following a crash in qualifying yesterday.
Heard from his team radio today, he has said: “I can’t race like this, I can do one more lap if you want, but I can’t race like this.”
Last year’s winner may not start the 2021 Italian Grand Prix but news on that has not been confirmed.
Italian Grand Prix: Half an hour to go
There is just under half an hour to go until the Italian Grand Prix gets underway.
Max Verstappen is in pole position with close rival Lewis Hamilton in fourth. Can the Brit catch the Dutchman to regain his lead in the drivers standings?
All will be revealed from 2pm BST.
Italian Grand Prix: Hamilton ‘fears’ Verstappen dominance
Despite Lewis Hamilton saying Max Verstappen should ‘easily’ win the race this afternoon, it has been reported he fears his rivals’ dominance.
The Dutchman could extend his lead further over Hamilton at Monza from 2pm.
Italian Grand Prix: Hamilton ‘inspired’ by Raducanu
I think everyone is still reeling from amazement of Emma Raducanu’s US Open win last night and Lewis Hamilton is among those impressed with the teenager.
Raducanu is the first qualifier to win a grand slam and Hamilton told Sky Sports he’d take inspiration from the 18-year-old in today’s race.
He said: “It was incredible to see her rise, the sheer focus that she has and her determination - she’s such a sweet person as well.
“The UK has someone to be really proud of and I’m super proud of her as well. I can take inspiration from her today and I will try to do the country proud like she did last night.”
Italian Grand Prix: All you need to know about today’s race
The race will begin at 2pm today with Max Verstappen looking likely to take the win and extend his lead over Lewis Hamilton.
We have put a piece together with all the information you need for the event at Monza.
Italian Grand Prix: How did Saturday’s sprint affect standings?
The sprint qualifying race on Saturday saw the top three finishers earn points and Max Verstappen’s second place finish meant he extends his lead to five points in the driver’s standings.
Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, on 226.5 and 221.5 points respectively, are head and shoulders above the rest of the field with third place Valterri Bottas on 126 points.
Hamilton, who starts in fourth today, will have to finish close to his rival to collect as many points as possible.
Italian Grand Prix: Hamilton says Verstappen should win ‘easily'
Max Verstappen starts in pole position today and will look to extend his lead over rival Lewis Hamilton in the drivers’ standings.
The Brit has started the mind games ahead of the race at 2pm saying the Dutchman should win the race ‘easily’.
Hamilton told Sky Sports after yesterday’s sprint race, in which he came fifth: “It wasn’t great, but it is what it is.
“We underestimated how well [Red Bull] would start. I’ve got to try and figure out how I can get by and try to limit the damage.
“You saw the pace of the Red Bull – they are so fast. It should be an easy win for [Verstappen] and I have to try and get past the two guys [the McLarens] ahead.”
Italian Grand Prix
Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the Formula One Italian Grand Prix!
Title-race leader Max Verstappen will look to increase the gap to rival Lewis Hamilton from pole position at Monza this afternoon.
