Nick Diaz after his last UFC bout, in 2015 (Getty Images)

After six years out, Nick Diaz makes his long-awaited return to MMA tonight, taking on old rival Robbie Lawler at UFC 266 in Las Vegas.

Seventeen years after the pair faced one another in the same city, with Diaz (26-9) winning via second-round knockout, they go head-to-head again at the T-Mobile Arena. This evening’s contest was this week changed from a welterweight bout to a middleweight meeting at the request of Diaz’s team, with the ever game Lawler (28-15) unsurprisingly accepting. The fight is scheduled for five rounds, marking only the second time in UFC history that a non-title bout that is not headlining an event is set for 25 minutes; the first took place this year and involved Diaz’s younger brother, Nate.

Meanwhile, the card's main event sees Alexander Volkanovski (22-1) defend his featherweight title against Brian Ortega (15-1), in what should be a compelling match-up between opposing coaches from the most recent season of the Ultimate Fighter TV show. In the co-main event, Valentina Shevchenko (21-3) puts her flyweight title on the line against Lauren Murphy (15-4), as fans hope to see the champion tested for the first time in years.

Follow live updates from UFC 266 below.