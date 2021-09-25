Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski headlines UFC 266 (Getty Images for UFC)

UFC 266 sees three major bouts take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas tonight, including two title fights and the return of an MMA icon.

In the main event, Alexander Volkanovski makes the second defence of his welterweight belt, taking on Brian Ortega after the pair's slow-burn rivalry heated up significantly at this week’s press conference. Australian Volkanovski (22-1) and American Ortega (15-1) were opposing coaches on the most recent season of the Ultimate Fighter TV show, and their respective styles should make for an intriguing match-up. Volkanovski is a well-rounded athlete with an answer for most foes, while Ortega is a jiu-jitsu specialist who has significantly enhanced his striking skills in recent years.

In the co-main event, women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko (21-3) faces challenger Lauren Murphy (15-4), with most followers of the sport hoping that Murphy can at least offer the Kyrgyzstani-Peruvian a rare tough test. Fans will also witness the highly-anticipated return of Nick Diaz, older brother of Nate, as he fights for the first time in six years. Diaz (26-9) takes on former welterweight champion Robbie Lawler (28-15) in a rematch of their 2004 bout, with this five-round contest having been changed to a middleweight fight this week.

Follow live updates from UFC 266 below.