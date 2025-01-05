Liverpool-Man Utd goes ahead at Anfield after safety meetings due to heavy snow

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Liverpool’s home game against Manchester United on Sunday will go ahead as planned.

Overnight snow across Merseyside and the north-west made road conditions for both sets of fans difficult and threatened to force a postponement.

Liverpool City Council’s Safety Advisory Group met twice on Sunday with concerns over access to Anfield but the fixture – one of the biggest in English football – will kick-off as scheduled at 4.30pm.

“Today’s fixture against Manchester United will go ahead as planned,” league leaders Liverpool posted on their official X account.

“Two safety meetings were held earlier to assess the weather and travel conditions.

“We thank everyone involved in helping us to get this game on today. If you’re travelling to Anfield then please take extra care. We look forward to seeing you there.”

An amber alert for snow and ice has been issued for Liverpool and Manchester by the Met Office until Sunday night.

Last month the Merseyside derby between Everton and Liverpool at Goodison Park was postponed on safety grounds.

On that occasion, high winds from Storm Darragh resulted in severe travel disruption in and around the city.

Three Sky Bet League Two fixtures were postponed on Sunday.

Chesterfield-Gillingham and Fleetwood-AFC Wimbledon were called off in the morning and Newport-Morecambe followed after a midday pitch inspection following heavy rain in South Wales.

“Due to the fitness of the pitch and surrounding area due to heavy snowfall on the Fylde Coast during Saturday night into Sunday morning a call was made in consultation with the EFL and PGMOL,” Fleetwood said announcing the postponement of the fixture.

Newport said: “Following a 12pm pitch inspection, the referee has deemed small areas of the pitch unplayable, despite the best efforts of the ground staff to get the game on.”

The Women’s FA Cup third-round meeting between Nottingham Forest and Burnley was postponed after the snow prevented the Clarets from travelling to the City Ground.

“Due to heavy snowfall in the area Burnley are unable to travel safely to the fixture,” Nottingham Forest Women posted on social media.

“The cup tie will now take place on Wednesday 8 January at The City Ground.”

Racing was called off at Plumpton after the Sussex course had earlier provided a positive bulletin following an 8.30am inspection.

“Racing abandoned due to worsening weather conditions,” Plumpton Racecourse posted on their X account 15 minutes before the gates were due to open at 10.35am.

“We are incredibly sorry for the inconvenience caused.”

Racing was set to go ahead at Chepstow after two morning inspections.

“Inspection passed, racing goes ahead,” Chepstow said after a second examination had been held at 9am.