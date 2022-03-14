The London Marathon returns in October and with results from the ballot out on Monday, many will be disappointed and left wondering what to do next.

More than 350,000 people entered the ballot for the race on Sunday, 2 October, and there are only around 50,000 places on the start line - while another 50,000 can take part virtually.

There is an eight-day priority window to book a place in the virtual marathon with any remaining places made available on a first-come, first-served basis to the general public from Tuesday, 22 March.

Alternative options for runners outside of running virtually are slim, but the best route could be to seek a charity entry.

Many charities still have places for the race, including the 2022 TCS London Marathon Charity of the Year, The British Heart Foundation.

In return for race entry, runners will commit to raising funds for their charities.

So the first step will be to search the race’s charity listings for a cause that you’re interested. Be prepared to answer a series of questions as most charities will have to turn away runners due to minimal places and will therefore decide based on the runner’s connection to the cause and how much money they are realistically able to raise.

You can apply to more than one charity to enhance your chances of landing a place. Do be wary of the expected amount to be raised for each charity, if you are given a place, expect to bring in around £2,000 in sponsorship.

You can also make up the shortfall yourself, while other costs include a registration fee with some charities, which is likely to be in the region of £100.

Follow this link to browse the various charities and find contact information to establish dialogue surrounding places for this year’s race.

Hugh Brasher, Event Director of the TCS London Marathon, said: “The 2021 London Marathon was the largest marathon ever staged anywhere in the world. It was an incredible day full of joy and emotion as the mass event returned to the streets of London and runners around the globe took part in the virtual event.

“Today there will be thousands of people celebrating securing a ballot place in the 2022 TCS London Marathon and looking forward to being part of another incredible day on Sunday 2 October. We know there will be disappointment too, but an unsuccessful ballot result does not have to be the end of the road.

“There are many wonderful charities looking for people to run this year’s TCS London Marathon and to help raise crucial funds for their organisation. The record-breaking virtual TCS London Marathon is back and we are offering a priority entry window to everyone who is unsuccessful in the ballot so they can still be part of this wonderful event.”