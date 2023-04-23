Jump to content

London Marathon 2023: Mo Farah leads men off in last home race

Benjamin Salmon
Sunday 23 April 2023 10:45
The men's race of the 2023 London Marathon was led by British Olympic champion Mo Farah.

This year's London Marathon is said to be his last in a stellar career both in road and track long-distance running.

Mr Farah is a four-time Olympic champion runner in the 5,000m and 6,000m track distances but in recent years has run in marathons.

The men’s race does not include world marathon record holder, Eliud Kipchoge, who ran in last week’s Boston Marathon.

The Somali-born British great revealed in 2022 that he was trafficked to the UK and forced into work as a child.

